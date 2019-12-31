Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Won't play Thursday
Crosby (groin) will not return ahead of Thursday's matchup with San Jose, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Crosby joined the team on the ice Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from corer muscle surgery. The world-class center remains without a specific recovery timeline, which raises doubts for his availability for Saturday and Sunday's back-to-back versus Montreal and Florida, respectively. After losing Jake Guentzel (shoulder) for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, Pittsburgh could certainly use some good news on the injury front.
More News
