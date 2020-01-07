Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Won't play Tuesday
Crosby (groin), as expected, will not be available versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Crosby skated with his teammates Tuesday in a regular jersey but did not take part in line rushes. Pittsburgh will have two practice sessions before Friday's matchup with Colorado which will be good opportunities for the world-class center to return to full participation. Where coach Mike Sullivan wants to insert Crosby into the lineup once cleared to play should become evident over the next few practice sessions.
