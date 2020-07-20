Crosby (undisclosed) will not take part in Monday's intra-squad scrimmage, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Crosby was forced out of Saturday's scrimmage with an undisclosed issue and will now be sidelined again Monday. If the world-class center's issue continues to linger, it could bring his status for the play-in series matchup with Montreal into doubt and will force the team to lean heavily on Evgeni Malkin.
