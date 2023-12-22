Crosby scored his 19th goal of the season and the lone goal in the shootout in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Hurricanes on Thursday.

He opened the scoring in the first period with his fourth goal in his past four games. It was a sweet little chip play that beat Pyotr Kochetkov glove side. Crosby has seven points, including four goals, in his last five games. Sid the Kid is scoring at a 50-goal pace, something he's only done once before (2009-10). And he looks like he can maintain his current point pace, which would deliver him his second consecutive 90-point season. Crosby is delivering this season, but few other Penguins are doing the same.