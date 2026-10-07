Stastney was traded to the Penguins from the Oilers on Wednesday in exchange for Filip Hallander.

Stastney split time between Nashville and Edmonton during the 2025-26 campaign, recording two goals, eight assists, 63 blocked shots, 20 PIM and 13 hits while averaging 15:30 of ice time. He signed a one-year, $1.575 million contract with the Oilers during the offseason but didn't appear in any of the team's first three regular-season games. He'll now have the opportunity to attempt to carve out a role with the Penguins.