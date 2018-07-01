Penguins' Stefan Elliott: Signs two-way deal with Pittsburgh
Elliott penned a one-year, two-way deal with the Penguins, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Elliot hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2015-16 season where he posted two goals and six points in 21 games with Arizona and Nashville. The 27-year-old blueliner will most likely start the 2018-19 season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and shouldn't see much time with the NHL squad.
