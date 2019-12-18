Penguins' Stefan Noesen: Designated for waivers
Noesen was placed on waivers by Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
The move to waive Noesen is likely just in preparation for the league's upcoming roster freeze and to provide the club with some flexibility, especially considering the team is in the midst of a swing through Western Canada. Look for Noesen's reassignment to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to come ahead of the Christmas break and or him to remain with the club through its upcoming back-to-back against Edmonton and Vancouver on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
