Noesen scored his first goal of the season and had two shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over St. Louis.

Signed on Monday and in the lineup for the first time Wednesday, Noesen made an immediate impact with his new club. The 26-year-old banged home his own rebound to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead late in the second period, registering his first goal since last March. Noesen has played parts of five seasons with Anaheim and New Jersey, his best year coming in 2017-18 when he scored 13 goals and 27 points in 72 games with the Devils. The banged-up Penguins will take whatever they can get out of him.