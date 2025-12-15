Skinner (not injury related) has resolved his visa issues and was added to the Penguins' roster Monday.

Skinner could be in line to make his Penguins' debut versus Edmonton on Tuesday, though the team could still roll with Arturs Silovs instead. With the Pens struggling to protect leads of late, the starting goalie job is wide open at this point, which could give Skinner the chance of securing his spot in the Steel City.