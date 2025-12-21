Skinner stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the final period.

Skinner is yet to record his first win since being traded from the Oilers to the Penguins earlier this month. In his two starts with Pittsburgh, the 27-year-old has stopped 34 of 42 shots, which translates to a disappointing .810 save percentage. Skinner should continue to get ample opportunities to protect the Penguins' crease going forward, but his first two outings with the team haven't left many positive remarks.