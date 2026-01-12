Skinner stopped 17 of 18 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Bruins.

Skinner was beaten by Viktor Arvidsson's backhander in the first period, and that would be all the offense the Bruins would generate throughout the game. Even though Skinner posted a strong showing between the posts, the offense didn't support, and that led to him ending his three-game winning streak. He continues to play well at an individual level despite the win-loss record, though, as Skinner has now posted four straight games with a save percentage of at least .915.