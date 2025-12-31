Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Cruises to easy win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skinner stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Skinner was close to securing a shootout, but he was beaten by Mark Jankowski late in the third period. This snapped a three-game losing streak for Skinner, a stretch in which he had allowed three or more goals each time. Skinner ends the month of December with a 3-4-1 record, a 2.68 GAA and an .895 save percentage across eight outings.
More News
-
Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Tending twine against Carolina•
-
Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Still struggling in new home•
-
Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Between pipes versus Leafs•
-
Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Allows three goals Saturday•
-
Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Starting in Montreal•
-
Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Gives up five goals•