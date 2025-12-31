Skinner stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Skinner was close to securing a shootout, but he was beaten by Mark Jankowski late in the third period. This snapped a three-game losing streak for Skinner, a stretch in which he had allowed three or more goals each time. Skinner ends the month of December with a 3-4-1 record, a 2.68 GAA and an .895 save percentage across eight outings.