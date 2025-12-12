Skinner, Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick were traded to the Penguins from the Oilers on Friday in exchange for Tristan Jarry and Sam Poulin.

Skinner has been a disappointment in goal for the Oilers over the last couple of seasons and the need to upgrade sends Skinner to Pittsburgh. Skinner should share the Pittsburgh net with Arturs Silovs the rest of the way, barring any injuries. Skinner was 11-8-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 23 appearances with Edmonton this season.