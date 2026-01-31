Skinner will protect the home net against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Skinner has won his last four outings while stopping 99 of the 108 shots he has faced. Since being acquired by the Penguins from the Oilers on Dec. 12, he has gone 7-4-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 11 appearances. The Rangers rank 27th in the league with 2.62 goals per game this season.