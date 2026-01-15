Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Defending home crease Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skinner will be between the home pipes versus the Flyers on Thursday, per Penguins' studio host Dan Potash.
Skinner has played well since his trade from Edmonton in December, going 3-4-0 with a 2.34 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 14-12-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 30 appearances with Pittsburgh and Edmonton. The Flyers are 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.89 goals per game.