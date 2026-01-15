Skinner will be between the home pipes versus the Flyers on Thursday, per Penguins' studio host Dan Potash.

Skinner has played well since his trade from Edmonton in December, going 3-4-0 with a 2.34 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 14-12-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 30 appearances with Pittsburgh and Edmonton. The Flyers are 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.89 goals per game.