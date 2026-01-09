Skinner halted 28 of 29 shots on net in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Skinner was perfect at even strength Thursday, as he allowed just one power-play tally early in the third period en route to his third consecutive win. With Thursday's victory, he is up to a 14-11-1 overall record, a 2.77 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 29 games between Edmonton and Pittsburgh this season. After three consecutive losses to start his tenure with the Penguins, the 27-year-old netminder has a 3-0-0 record with a 1.00 GAA and a .957 save percentage over his last three starts. Pittsburgh has won each of its last six games and will need Skinner to keep up at least a fraction of his recent form if the Penguins are to make a push for a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. Regardless of his past struggles for consistency, the polarizing goalie is a top streaming option in fantasy formats while he soars on his current win streak.