Skinner will be between the home pipes versus New Jersey on Thursday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Skinner has won his last two starts with Pittsburgh after starting his Penguins' career with three straight losses. The netminder has been sharing the crease with Arturs Silovs and is 13-11-4 with a 2.83 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 28 appearances this season, split between Pittsburgh and Edmonton. The Devils are tied for 30th in NHL scoring this season, averaging 2.58 goals per game.