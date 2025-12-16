Skinner was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus Edmonton.

Skinner will be starting against his former club, while the Oilers go with the man he was traded for in Tristan Jarry. For the 27-year-old Skinner, it will mark his Penguins debut after having gone 11-8-4 with a 2.82 GAA and two shutouts in his 23 outings with Edmonton this year.