Skinner turned aside 20 of 22 shots Monday during the Penguins' 3-0 loss to the Flyers in Game 2 of their first-round series. Philadelphia's final goal was scored into an empty net.

The 27-year-old netminder kept the visitors off the board through the first half of the game, but after Porter Martone banged home a rebound with just over six minutes left in the second period, Pittsburgh's offense couldn't get off the mat. Skinner has given up five goals on 42 shots to begin the playoffs, and with the Penguins in a 2-0 hole with the series heading back to Philly on Wednesday, head coach Dan Muse may feel compelled to shake things up by making a switch between the pipes.