Skinner stopped 17 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers. The sixth goal was an empty-netter late in the third period.

Skinner was making his Penguins debut, but he didn't fare well against his former club. He posted a 2.82 GAA while going 11-8-4 in his 23 outings with Edmonton before being traded to Pittsburgh. Skinner will aim to secure his first win as a Penguin if he gets the nod when they take on the Senators on Thursday.