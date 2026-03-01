Skinner made 23 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Skinner hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 11; he's now 5-0-2 in his last seven starts. And he's 8-1-2 since Christmas. Skinner allowed 12 goals in his first three games in Pittsburgh. But since then, he has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of 11 games. Skinner's .890 save percentage and 2.66 GAA in black and gold are mid, at best, but that GAA is among the best of his career. And that includes his 36-16-5 season in 2023-24 when he registered a 2.62 GAA and .905 save percentage. Pennsylvania seems to suit him.