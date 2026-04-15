Skinner stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Blues.

Skinner played two periods and didn't do well. The decision to pull him for Arturs Silovs may have been partially performance based, but the Penguins also have split the crease a fair amount this season, so keeping both goalies fresh for the playoffs could be a factor. Since Skinner left when the game was tied, he didn't end up with a result. He'll finish the regular season at 23-17-9 with a 2.92 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 50 games between the Penguins and the Oilers. The Penguins haven't announced their starter for Game 1 versus the Flyers yet.