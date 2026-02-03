Skinner is slated to start in Tuesday's road divisional matchup versus the Islanders, according to NHL.com.

Skinner will tend the twine in the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Arturs Silovs was in goal for Monday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa. The Islanders also played Monday, losing 4-1 to the Capitals, so neither team has the rest advantage Tuesday. Skinner faced the Isles on Oct. 16 when he was with the Oilers, making 21 saves on 24 shots in a 4-2 loss. The 27-year-old netminder is 2-2-0 with a .900 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA over four career appearances against the Islanders.