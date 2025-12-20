Skinner will guard the road net against the Canadiens on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

During his Pittsburgh debut, Skinner surrendered five goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Edmonton. He has posted a record of 11-9-4 with two shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 24 appearances between the Penguins and Oilers this season. Montreal is tied for eighth in the league with 3.18 goals per game this year.