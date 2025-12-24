default-cbs-image
Skinner made 25 saves in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

The game was closer than the score suggests -- Skinner allowed just four goals. Still, his time in Pennsylvania has been worse than his tenure in Alberta. Skinner os 0-3-0 with a 4.18 GAA and .831 save percentage in three starts in black and gold. Bench him until his game rounds into form.

