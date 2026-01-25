Skinner will start Sunday's game against the Canucks, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Skinner has won three straight starts and six of his last seven, allowing just 11 total goals in those contests, as he seems to have found his footing as a Penguin. The 26-year-old has a 6-4-0 record, 2.34 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 10 games with Pittsburgh. The Canucks, his opponent, have lost 12 of the last 13 games they've played.