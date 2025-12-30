Skinner will get the home start against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Skinner has struggled since being dealt to the Penguins, posting an 0-3-0 record, 4.18 GAA and .831 save percentage across three appearances. He has allowed at least three goals in all three of his outings with Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes are on the second half of a back-to-back, having defeated the Rangers on Monday in overtime by a 3-2 score, while the Penguins have been off since Sunday.