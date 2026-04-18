Skinner will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 1, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Skinner went 2-0-1 in three games against the Flyers during the 2025-26 regular season, stopping 64 of 71 shots. Still, he was inconsistent down the stretch, posting a 4-4-1 record with a 3.50 GAA and an .876 save percentage in his last 10 outings.