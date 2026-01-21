Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Tending twine Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skinner will defend the road crease against Calgary on Wednesday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
After alternating starts with Arturs Silovs for over a month, Skinner will make a second consecutive start during Wednesday's matchup. Skinner has been strong in recent weeks, going 5-1-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .931 save percentage over his last six starts. He made a home start against Calgary in the regular-season opener this year, turning aside 19 of 22 shots en route to an overtime loss.
