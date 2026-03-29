Skinner turned away 20 of 24 shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Skinner kept the Stars off the scoresheet in the first period before the visitors responded with a four-goal second period, which ultimately proved to be the difference Saturday. With the loss, he now has a 21-15-9 record, a 2.91 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 45 appearances this season. After a strong stretch of play leading into the Olympic break, the 27-year-old netminder has struggled since with a 2-3-4 record, a 3.35 GAA and an .883 save percentage across his last nine appearances. His next chance to bounce back is Monday's road clash against the Islanders.