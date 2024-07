Howe signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Wednesday.

Howe was selected 46th overall in last month's draft. He is expected to continue his junior career with WHL Regina in 2024-25, where he had 28 goals and 77 points in 68 contests as the team's captain last season, though that was down slightly from his 36-goal, 85-point 2022-23 campaign.