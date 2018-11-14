Penguins' Tanner Pearson: Headed to East Coast
Pearson, reportedly, was acquired by the Penguins on Monday, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Pearson will bolster Pittsburgh's left-wing depth which has been lacking of late -- other than Jake Guentzel -- and should provide an additional depth scoring option. The Ontario native has yet to tally a goal this season and has just one assist in 17 games, which likely explains why the Kings were willing to offload him. While he may not start there, Pearson could see time playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby, which would certainly give him significant fantasy value as long as he remained in that role. Considering his $3.75 million cap hit, Los Angeles almost certainly had to retain some of his salary.
