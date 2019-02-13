Penguins' Tanner Pearson: Logs limited minutes
Pearson saw just 9:03 of ice time against the Flyers on Monday.
Pearson's dip in minutes shouldn't come as a surprise considering he is struggling to produce. The winger has just two points in his last 12 outings and finds himself dropped to a third-line role following the addition of Nick Bjugstad. If the 26-year-old can't get his offensive game going soon, he could slide even further down the depth chart once Zach Aston-Reese (undisclosed) is activated off injured reserve.
