Penguins' Tanner Pearson: Pointless in four straight
Pearson is struggling to produce offensively, as he is stuck in a four-game pointless streak.
After bursting onto the scene following his trade from Anaheim, Pearson has cooled off significantly, as he has just two points in his previous 14 contests. The winger's slump has seen him bumped from Evgeni Malkin's line, though he still finds himself playing alongside Phil Kessel. If he can start finding ways to distribute the puck to the Pens' all-star talents, he should be capable of racking up the assists.
