Penguins' Tanner Pearson: Scores again

Pearson found the back of the net versus the Stars on Wednesday and has goals in back-to-back games with the Penguins.

In just four games since joining the club, Pearson has already managed to produce more than he did in 17 games for Los Angeles this season. It would appear the change of coasts is serving the winger well -- not to mention getting slotted into a top-six role alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.