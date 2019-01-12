Penguins' Tanner Pearson: Scores twice

Pearson scored a pair of goals in a 7-4 comeback victory against the Ducks on Friday.

The trade to Pittsburgh has worked wonders for Pearson's value this season. With the pair Friday, Pearson has three goals in the last two games and four scores in his most recent five contests. In 28 games with the Penguins, he has eight goals and 12 points, which is quite incredible considering he had zero goals and one assist in 17 contests with the Kings before the trade.