Penguins' Tanner Pearson: Scores twice
Pearson scored a pair of goals in a 7-4 comeback victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The trade to Pittsburgh has worked wonders for Pearson's value this season. With the pair Friday, Pearson has three goals in the last two games and four scores in his most recent five contests. In 28 games with the Penguins, he has eight goals and 12 points, which is quite incredible considering he had zero goals and one assist in 17 contests with the Kings before the trade.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...