Penguins' Tanner Pearson: Two points in OT loss to Sabres

Pearson scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

He also dished a team-high six hits and fired four shots. After a couple of scoreless games in a Penguins uniform following his trade from the Kings, Pearson finally made his mark, albeit in a losing effort. While he isn't a regular part of the power-play unit, the 26-year-old still has the potential for solid fantasy value as long as he continues to skate with Evgeni Malkin at even strength.