Fedun was labeled day-to-day due to his lingering undisclosed injury, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports Monday.

Fedun had little chance of making the Opening Night roster unless there was an injury on the blue line or Pierre-Olivier Joseph or Ty Smith struggled during training camp. At this point, Fedun shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value even if he were to make the team.