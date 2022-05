Fedun signed a two-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Fedun hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2019-20 when he was with the Stars, instead spending the past two years playing in the minors. With AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, the blueliner registered five goals and 11 assists in 44 games. With the departure of Juuse Riikola, the 33-year-old Fedun could be in line for the occasional call-up this upcoming season but is unlikely to be a full-time NHL option.