Gauthier posted a 43-save shutout in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-0 win over Hershey on Sunday.

While Hershey dominated on the shot counter, Gauthier answered the bell every time to earn his third career AHL shutout. He's now 4-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .939 save percentage over five games this season. Gauthier has outplayed Joel Blomqvist early this season after making zero AHL appearances in 2025-26. That's unlikely to be enough to get Gauthier to the NHL, but the Penguins' goaltending situation is one to watch since Sergei Murashov has struggled for Pittsburgh so far.