Blueger delivered a three-assist game Friday in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Blueger seemed to pick apart his cross-state rivals with deft feeds to Josh Archibald (one goal) and Ryan Poehling (two goals). He also had two shots, two hits and a blocked shot in 13:10 of ice time. The 28-year-old had just one assist in five games since his return from injured reserve at the mid-point of November, so this outburst was a welcome sight. Blueger delivered a career-best 28 points and 87 hits last season, which doesn't look like much on the surface. But there was a stretch last year when he delivered seven points in 10 games between mid-Dec. and mid-Jan. Blueger may have the potential to deliver off the wire if he can carry forward some momentum from Friday.