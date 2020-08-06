Blueger scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The Penguins' fourth line showed some speed, as Brandon Tanev and Zach Aston-Reese combined for a shot on the rush. The rebound came out to the trailing Blueger, who cashed in to put the Penguins ahead 3-1. The goal is Blueger's first NHL playoff point. He had nine goals and 22 points in 69 games during the regular season, the Latvian's first full campaign.