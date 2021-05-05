Blueger produced an assist and won 10 of 12 faceoffs in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Blueger's helper came on an empty-net goal by Mark Friedman. The 26-year-old Blueger is up to 22 points in just 41 games this season -- he needed 69 contests to reach the same output in 2019-20. The Latvian center has added 47 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-11 rating this year.