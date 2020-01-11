Blueger tallied a goal and served up an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Blueger got the Penguins on the board at 13:29 of the second period. He then set up Jared McCann's overtime tally to lock up the win. Blueger added five shots on goal and three hits in the contest. With five points in his last four games, the Latvian is beginning to heat up. He's at 16 points, 63 shots and 63 hits in 44 outings this season.