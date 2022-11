Blueger (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Leafs on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Blueger would be making his season debut if he got into Tuesday's tilt, having been sidelined for the opening 15 games of the season due to his upper-body issue. Whenever Blueger does return, he will almost certainly slot into his usual fourth-line center role which would likely see Ryan Poehling relegated to a spot in the press box.