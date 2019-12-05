Blueger scored the game-winning goal and had two shots in a 3-0 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

Blueger opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the game, snapping a 17-game goal drought with his first since Oct. 22. A mainstay on Pittsburgh's penalty-killing unit, Blueger logged a team-leading 4:07 of ice time while short-handed. If he can chip in semi-regularly at even-strength, it will only further enhance his role with the Penguins.