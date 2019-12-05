Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Ends lengthy goal drought
Blueger scored the game-winning goal and had two shots in a 3-0 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.
Blueger opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the game, snapping a 17-game goal drought with his first since Oct. 22. A mainstay on Pittsburgh's penalty-killing unit, Blueger logged a team-leading 4:07 of ice time while short-handed. If he can chip in semi-regularly at even-strength, it will only further enhance his role with the Penguins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.