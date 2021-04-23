Blueger had a shorthanded goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Blueger's pair of points came less than four minutes apart in the second period. He set up Kasperi Kapanen's goal, which chased Devils starter Aaron Dell, then scored the only goal against replacement netminder Scott Wedgewood on a Devils power play. Blueger's primarily deployed in a defensive role, but he clearly has some offensive acumen as well, as the bottom-six center has a three-game goal streak and four-game point streak going.