Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Extends point streak
Blueger scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Toronto, bringing his point streak to three games.
Blueger's offensive game has exploded of late, as he racked up two goals and three helpers in his previous seven contests. The Latvian continues to hold down a third-line center role but could be dropped down once Nick Bjugstad (groin) is cleared to play.
More News
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Records helper Sunday•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Key goal late in second period•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Collects two points in OT win•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Slings helper in win•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: First multi-pointer of season•
-
Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Scores go-ahead goal in third•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.