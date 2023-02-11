Blueger posted an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
It took over a month, but Blueger finally got his first point of 2023. He set up a Pierre-Olivier Joseph goal in the first period. The helper was Blueger's first point in 15 games, and his goal drought dates back to Dec. 6. The 28-year-old has just eight points with 47 shots, 44 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 36 contests in a fourth-line role.
