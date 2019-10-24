Penguins' Teddy Blueger: Grabs assist in loss
Blueger registered one assist, two shots and a plus-1 rating versus the Lightning on Wednesday.
Blueger, who was tagged as the team's fourth-line center in training camp, has been forced into a bigger role following injuries to Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and Nick Bjugstad (lower body).The youngster has performed well this far with four points in 11 games and shouldn't have to worry about spending time in the minors this season, even once Malkin and Bjugstad return to action.
